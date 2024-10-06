Your favorite controversial reality show is back again with a bang. We are talking about Bigg Boss 18. Superstar Salman Khan returns as the badass host, and the show will keep us all at the edge of our seats for the next three months. Here is when and where you can watch the show’s grand premiere on your TV screens and online.

When And Where To Watch The Reality Show

The wait is finally over, as the Salman Khan-hosted show is all set to premiere today (October 6). Yes, you heard it right! The show’s grand premiere will be on the Colors channel today at 9 p.m. One can also stream it on Jio Cinema. After this, fans can watch the show every day on Colors at 10 p.m. On the weekends, they can catch the special Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan at 9 pm.

The Bigg Boss 18 Theme

The show will have a unique theme of Time Ka Tandav and integrate elements of technology and AI. There are rumors that India’s first AI influencer, Naina, will also appear on the show. In one of the promos, Salman could also be seen talking to his past and future AI versions. One can expect the concept of time and technology to play an essential role in contestants’ tasks and challenges.

Contestants

Bigg Boss 18 also boasts some exciting contestants this season. While it is still not clear whether Nia Sharma will be seen on the show as a guest or a participant, it has gotten an interesting lineup of some confirmed contestants. The names include Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Muskan Bamne, Nyra Banerjee, Chahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dalal and others. Some former contestants of the show like Abdu Rozik might also join Salman Khan as a host for some episodes.

