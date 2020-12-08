Bigg Boss 14 has managed to steal the spotlight on national television again this year. The show is eventually picking up and earlier today it was reported that Aly Goni is coming back to the house now, if the recent reports are to be believed, Rahul Vaidya is also entering the house.

Rahul was eliminated from the show last week and it came as a shock to all his fans. Post his exit, his fans were religiously trending him on Twitter, asking the BB makers to get him back on the same.

A source close to SpotboyE revealed that Rahul Vaidya is coming back to Bigg Boss 14 and said, “Rahul is currently staying at a hotel under observation of the makers. The singer is soon going to make a comeback in the show. After Aly Goni, it will be Rahul Vaidya who will be making an entry in the show.”

Rahul’s exit from the show broke the hearts of millions of his fans outside and they were trending him like crazy on Twitter.

In fact, yesterday Rahul Vaidya took to his Twitter to share a sweet-note for all his fans that read, “To all my fans and well-wishers, this journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream. From the trends to all the messages I received you all made me feel so loved. I’m so glad that I could entertain you all and seeing your response has made me realise how huge our fandom has become. Your relentless love, support and admiration has been overwhelming and I can’t thank you all enough. Big love and blessings to you all (sic).” Bigg Boss 14’s contestant ended the note by writing, “Aapka Rahul Vaidya.”

Well, we are really excited that the singer is coming back to the show again.

What are your thoughts on Rahul Vaidya entering Bigg Boss 14? Tell us in the comments below.

