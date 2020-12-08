Sharmila Tagore is one of the most popular veteran actresses of Bollywood. Married to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the Amar Prem actress shared three kids with the former late cricketer – Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tamiur and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are her grandchildren.

The veteran actress is celebrating her 76th birthday today and on the same, Sharmila shared the reason why we don’t get to see her often on the silver screen now.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Sharmila Tagore spoke why we don’t get to see veteran Bollywood actresses on big screens anymore and said, “This is not something peculiar to me. It happens to all actresses beyond a certain age in our cinema. Even Madhuri Dixit who is a lot younger has not done anything much in spite of Dedh Ishqiya. Whereas the rules are different for Mr Bachchan. He has directors like Shoojit Sircar calling him ‘Sir’ and writing roles for him.”

When asked that except for Amitabh Bachchan, all the other older actors are sidelined, the Amar Prem actress replied, “That’s because of age and health. Rajesh Khanna passed away. Others like Shashi Kapoor are ailing. Dharmendra continues to be so much in demand in spite of his age. He is such a good human being. I guess there are some important personality traits common to people born on 8 December.”

Sharmila Tagore also spoke about her grandson Taimur and his popularity at such a young age and said, “I must confess I’m worried about him a bit. We in this family have all had our share of media attention. They place you on a pedestal and then suddenly drop you. At the moment Taimur is not affected because he’s too young to understand what’s going on. But later when he’s older and if the attention is taken away he might get affected. So we are a little concerned . But as Sara said, what can we do about it? Frankly without the media we are not alive in today’s day and age.”

We wish beautiful Sharmila Ji a very happy birthday and a year full of good health and happiness.

