Saif Ali Khan is away from his mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who lives in Delhi. Saif is in self-isolation with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. As if being apart from his mother wasn’t discomforting enough amid a pandemic lockdown, he says the things she has been saying lately is making it worse.

“I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff,” he said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. He added that Saba is miffed with him and that he misses seeing his other sister Soha.

The actor further added, “She believes we knew about this happening well in advance and kept the news from her. I’m also not getting to see my other sister (Soha) these days, but we call each other often. When on a voyage, you do cut off from everything and everyone”.

Saif is spending his days coaxing Kareena to give yoga lessons and teaching gardening to Taimur. He said he has been trying to cook some Mediterranean dishes and that Kareena loved his spaghetti with meatballs.

Saif was last seen in Jawaani Janeman and will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

