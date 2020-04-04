Amber Heard Hints At Being Deeply Affected By Johnny Depp-Elon Musk Row!

Amber Heard has lately been headlining the news ever since court allowed Johnny Depp to take ahead his $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman actress. Things further took a toll after her pictures of getting cozy with Elon Musk surfaced online. Now, all of it seems to be affecting her and she’s hinted at it herself.

The actress has been quite active on her social media, although the comment section to her posts have been restricted. Recently, we saw her throwback picture with two of her friends, and her trying hands on cooking and making the most of quarantine. Now, adding to the list is another fun throwback picture but what’s grabbing eyeballs is the caption of her post.

Amber Heard took to her Instagram to share a picture with a lil. munchkin, who seems to be really close to her heart as she mentions she’s been missing him amid lockdown. Furthermore, the fun part remains to be her twerking and dancing skills near the kitchen that has us totally impressed.

The caption to her post which reads that she’s ‘trying to keep the hype and positivity alive’ makes us wonder if it’s all about the Johnny Depp-Elon Musk row.

“Don’t acttt like you’re not impressed..missing Maui but trying to keep the hype and positivity alive. Stay safe everyone!” reads the Aquaman actress’ caption.

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, it is being said that owing to all the controversies, the makers of DC extended universe’s Aquaman, are planning to either remove Amber Heard or limit her screen space in the film.

All of this comes after a certain section of DC fans signed a certain petition to remove the actress from the superhero universe.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!