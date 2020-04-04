Brad Pitt Won FRIENDS’ Actress Jennifer Aniston Back With THIS Single Act!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been making a lot of noise regarding their reconciliation. Thanks to the Academy Awards 2020 reunion that fuelled all the rumours. From the FRIENDS’ actress to Angelina Jolie, to rumoured girlfriend Alia Shawkat and back to Jen, wondering how did it all happen? We may just have the answer.

It was earlier reported that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor reached out to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, post his divorce with Angelina Jolie. It was then when the two realised that it was important to keep in mind ‘what’s important in life’ and they need to ‘trust each other’. But what, the best is yet to come!

It was during that conversation that Brad Pitt apologized to the FRIENDS’ star for his acts in the past, basically walking out on their marriage, and this act just made Jennifer realised that maybe his realisation is worth giving it all another chance. And that’s how the duo moved on together, and hopefully together (as been reported for long now).

A source close to Geo TV also reveals, “Right now they just love and adore each other and have been much closer friends. Brad has grown so much in his life since he and Jen broke up.”

Meanwhile, last month, pictures of Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat grabbing burgers across the street were stormed on the internet, it is now being said that the actor has convinced Jen that they’re nothing but good friends, and there’s nothing to worry about. Now, to further reassure his ladylove, he’s made the two ladies meet and stated that he treats the Arrested Development star as his sister.

Further adding to the fuel, are reports of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt making their relationship official through a tell-all interview. It is being said that the duo will be finally coming forward and making their romance an official tale.

