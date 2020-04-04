Salman Khan Regrets THIS One Incident & It’s NOT What You Think

Salman Khan is one of the biggest movie stars India has ever seen. His stardom is unmatched and nearly three decades after he made his debut, he holds a special place in the heart of his fans. Regardless of the controversies, he has been involved in, Salman continues to be at the top of his game. But here’s one incident where he did something that he majorly repents, and no it’s not what you think.

Salman was very mischievous. On Diwali night, Salman and his siblings rolled up paper and set it on fire, imagining it to be crackers. When they ran out of paper, Salman rushed to his father’s drawer and got a bundle of notes which the thrilled kids set on fire. The bundle was his father’s entire salary of INR 750.

Then after the act, Salim Khan realized that his entire salary has been used up as Diwali crackers. Any other parent in Salim saab’s place would have meted out strict punishment to the kids. Instead, he explained to them their mistake patiently and also emphasized on the importance of money and how it is the means to get food at home. Salman Khan was deeply impacted by his father’s teachings that night and he promised never to forget it. The values taught by the parents to their children makes them who they are.

Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3, the superstar will next be seen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing on May 22, 2020.

