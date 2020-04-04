Due to the lockdown, Jimmy Fallon is conducting his interviews for The Tonight Show from home using the Facetime. The ongoing crisis all over the world has stopped the motion of every industry, including Hollywood. On April 1, Jimmy’s guest was Lady Gaga who told him earlier that she would be making a big announcement during the interaction. However, things didn’t go as expected.

As reported by HollywoodLife, when Jimmy connected with Lady Gaga, he said, “Hi! Lady Gaga!” In a very awkward tone, the singer responded to him, “Hi everyone”. Fallon asked her, “You have a big, maybe announcement you’re going to say tonight on our show?” But ‘A Star is Born’ actress gave a strange and reply to him.

Lady Gaga said, “I can’t Jimmy. I, uh, can’t talk right now. I’m sorry. It’s just a really, really weird time.” Fallon then turns his face away from the camera. The actress, sounded more nervous, further said, “Hello? Jimmy, I can’t see you. Am I on TV?” Jimmy Fallon apologized to her and said, “Yeah, you’re on TV. I apologize”.

Jimmy again asked her, “There’s something very big you’re working on that’s going to help people right now.” But the actress again gave a shocking answer. She said, “I cant..I can’t tell you everything right now because I’m still ironing out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make. I can do Friday”. The 45-year-old host agreed for the same.

The report stated that Lady Gaga later told Jimmy that it was related to COVID-19 and also apologized for not giving him time to talk on his show. This was indeed one heck of an awkward interaction!

Well, we all have to wait till Friday to find out what exactly she wanted to share with everyone.

