Kavita Kaushik became a household name after the humungous success of the SAB TV comedy show FIR. The actress who is known to call a spade what it is, has hit headlines again, and this time for lashing out to all those watching the rerun of the iconic mythological daily soap, Ramayan.

Yes, you read that! But before getting your horses running, here’s what happened. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kavita Kaushik has called out to all those watching the Ramayan rerun amid the lockdown who would otherwise be watching reality shows like Bigg Boss and Roadies.

Kavita’s tweet read, “Prabhu hum bewakoof evam swaarthi logon ko maaf Karna ,humko aapki aur aapka serial dekhne ki yaad bhi tab aai jab ek epidemic aaya, warna hum toh happily Big boss aur roadies mei doobey thay.”

What’s more is that quite a few users agreed to Kavita’s observations too! While one user wrote, “Bitter truth ma’am. But such is the human nature,we remember God only when we r in trouble” another user said, “You know exactly how and where to hit’em… And you hit’em real hard! Super stuff!”

Bitter truth ma'am.

But such is the human nature,we remember God only when we r in trouble. — Raj Sareen (@Raj05015283) April 3, 2020

You know exactly how and where to hit'em… And you hit'em real hard! Super stuff! 🤗🤗🤗 — Shawn Crasta (@shawncrasta) April 3, 2020

Well, do let us know what do you think of Kavita Kushik’s observations in our comments box below.

