Just like on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the cast members also share a special bond in real life too. One such incident took place recently when Ambika Ranjankar who plays the role of Komal Hathi on the show came to the rescue of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal AKA Roshan Singh Sodhi from the show.

Advertisement

Jennifer got in a bit of soup when her social media account got hacked. Finding a way to make this message reach her fans, it was Ambika Ranjankar who shared this message on her Instagram account.

Advertisement

She posted on Instagram, “Jennifer’s account is hacked. If you get any DM or replies from her, please ignore it. She is trying her best to get back her account. I request her fans to be a little patient and pray that she gets back her account successfully.”

This came in as a shocker for Jennifer and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, but they thanked Ambika for sharing the news. We hope the actress gets back the access to her account soon.

Recently, A Suitable Boy fame Namit Das’ Insrgahaccount was also hacked. It started when we received a strange message from the actor’s account stating that it’s from Instagram.

Here’s what we received, “Instagram | Copyright Help Center. Hi Dear User, A copyright violation has been detected in a post on your account. If you think copyright infringement is wrong, you should provide feedback. Otherwise, your account will be closed within 24 hours. You can give feedback from the link below. Thank you for your understanding.” But the actor retained the access in a few hours.

Regarding Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah became the most searched TV show on Yahoo’s list 2020. Dilip Joshi took to his Instagram handle to express his happiness about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah becoming the most searched TV show on Yahoo’s list this year. He also took this opportunity to express his gratitude towards the show’s ardent followers. The actor thanked fans for their consistent support and unconditional love. He shared a screenshot of the news and wrote, “So happy to hear about this! We could be the most searched, but we have found only and only love from you all. Thank you.”

Must Read: The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: From Maheep Kapoor’s ‘Cond*ms Or Gloves?’ Incident To A Drunk Sameer Soni – Top 5 Bizzare Moments From The Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube