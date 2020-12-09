Divyenndu Sharma, who has had two back-to-back successful releases this year on OTT with Mirzapur 2 and Bicchoo ka Khel, is happy how 2020 has shaped up for him. He is also happy with the roles he has opted for.

“This year has been exciting and thrilling for me. I am satisfied with the kind of roles I have opted for. Each of my projects had a different role, and I feel that is one the primary factor for an actor to be able to slip into the character and deliver a promising performance,” Divyenndu said.

Divyenndu Sharma has come up with noteworthy efforts all through the year — from portraying a man who is forced to undergo vasectomy in “Shukranu” to playing the young mafia don Munna in “Mirzapur 2” and the simple but intelligent boy Akhil Shrivastav, who is out to find the truth behind his father’s death in police custody, in “Bicchoo ka Khel”.

“I am glad I could meet the expectations of my viewers and well-wishers. I am thankful to the audience and the critics for showering so much of love and appreciation,” Divyenndu Sharma added.

