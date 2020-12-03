Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan, who fled to the Maldives a few days ago, has been actively sharing pictures on her Instagram, and we can’t help but love those pics. Now the actress has shared another pic of herself in pink bikini on the photo-sharing site and we are in awe.

Hina Khan has been having the time of her life in the Maldives after seeing her pics on Instagram. The actress in her latest bikini photo-op seemingly soaks up the sun in a pink bikini with pink, blue and white straps. Check out the picture below:

Soon after she shared the picture on Instagram, the comment section of the post are flooded with fire and heart emojis. Many fans described the image simply as “hot”.

Earlier, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star shared a few pictures on Tuesday night from her holiday. Needless to say, the actress can be seen dressed to perfection. Hina Khan can be seen wearing a black dress and completed her look with a white hat, quirky sunglasses and lots of swag.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hina simply captioned it “HK on vacay” accompanied by a hashtag, “#BossBabe.” Check out her post below:

Hina Khan also shared another set of pictures from her vacation to the Maldives. The actress captioned her post: “Night mode photography at its best… Thank you for the lovely dinner.”

In another set of pictures, former Bigg Boss runner up appeared in on a beach in easy-breezy dresses, and her fans are not complaining about it. In fact, the actress amassed a following of nearly 10 million on Instagram back in October.

Actress Hina Khan is one of the popular names in the Indian Television Industry. She rose to prominence after playing the role of as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, wherein she played the role of the antagonist Komolika. However, after a few months, she quit the show.

Hina later appeared on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. She also made a brief appearance on Nagin 5 as the titular shape-shifting serpent.

