Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has definitely revamped Dilip Joshi’s career and fetched him much-deserved fame. His Jethalal is one of the iconic characters in Indian television history and thanks to it, each fan is always excited to know how Dilip is in his real life. Is he is funny like Jethalal or a serious-minded person in reality?

Advertisement

With so many quests about Dilip in mind, we tried to go through some of his interviews that happened recently. We came across with his very recent one with Sight And Insight YouTube channel. During a talk, he spoke several aspects of life, his inspiration and driving force of acting.

Advertisement

Just like he answered every question he was asked, Dilip Joshi even shared his viewpoint of nepotism that exists in the entertainment industry. Speaking on it, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor cleared that he never faced any instance in his professional career, so he would be the wrong person to comment on it. He further added, “Ye hamari sanskriti hain. Agar koi vyapaari hain, usne apna dhanda jamaaya hai aur uska beta usme shaamil hona chahta hai, toh woh definitely usko join karega hi na.” (This is our culture. Suppose, there’s one businessman who has established his empire and if his son wants to join his home business, so he will definitely join his dad’s business).

However, Dilip Joshi also added that chances should be given to talented people too, who don’t have any family background. Also, if someone with a strong family background is incapable of carrying the legacy, he should be removed from that particular position. Well, we do agree with Dilip’s practical views on nepotism. What about you?

During the same chat, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was even asked to choose between old and new Tapu i.e. Bhavya Gandhi and Raj Anadkat. Can you guess, what could be his answer?

He said every actor of Taarak Mehta is unique in itself, so it’s really difficult to choose one between Bhavya Gandhi and Raj Anadkat. He further continued by saying that he had a long association with Bhavya and the bond he shared with him is irreplaceable. Speaking of Raj, Dilip said that he is truly a hard-working and an amazing actor who has gelled up really well with everyone within a short period of time. Towards the end of his answer, Dilip didn’t forget to say that he truly misses Bhavya!

Must Read: Exclusive! ‘Durgavati’ Bhumi Pednekar On Comparisons With Anushka Shetty: “I Know She Has A Great Fan Following…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube