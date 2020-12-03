The one show that people of all generations enjoy and are not getting bored of is undoubtedly Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. This show is winning the hearts of audiences from several years and has successfully found a place in every house. Well, that is the reason that TMKOC has become the most searched TV show on Yahoo’s list 2020.

Just a few months ago, the show created history as it completed 3000 episodes, and now this. Not only fans but even the actors of the show are quite elated with this achievement. But what grabbed our attention was Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s reaction on this big news.

In Yahoo’s annual list of the most searched films and TV shows of 2020, which was released recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has acquired the top spot. The much-loved comedy-drama defeated The Kapil Sharma Show, Ramayan and Mahabharat to be the most searched Television show on Yahoo in 2020. Ever since the news broke out, TMKOC viewers are brimming with happiness. Now, the pillar of the show, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, has also reacted to TMKOC’s feat.

Dilip Joshi took to his Instagram handle to express his happiness about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah becoming the most searched TV show on Yahoo’s list this year. He also took this opportunity to express his gratitude towards the show’s ardent followers. The actor thanked fans for their consistent support and unconditional love. He shared a screenshot of the news and wrote, “So happy to hear about this! We could be the most searched, but we have found only and only love from you all. Thank you.” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, TMKOC started its journey on TV back in 2008. It is the second longest-running show on Indian Television and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the current story and plot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know in the comment section below.

