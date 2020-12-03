Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah must be celebrating right now. As most know, the show was yesterday announced to be the Most Searched In 2020. Not just that, it surpassed Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, Bigg Boss and The Kapil Sharma Show to achieve that feat. Well, fans have another reason to celebrate today. And the reason is a collaboration between Munmun Dutta and Zakir Khan. Below is all the scoop you need.

As most fans know, Zakir is one of the most successful comedians in our country. He has a massive fan base on social media. Same is the scenario with Munmun Dutta who has been playing Babita Iyer over 10 years now. It is her stylish and sassy avatar that makes fans swoon over her even in real life.

Munmun Dutta herself treated fans with this huge news of a collaboration with Zakir Khan. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress took to social media and posted a picture alongside the ace comedian. Munmun could be seen dressed in a shimmery dress and looked trendy as ever. Zakir, on the other hand, wore a mustard yellow jacket.

Munmun Dutta captioned the post, “recently shot for something short and fun with @zakirkhan_208. Stay tuned. Will declare soon…#postoftheday #pictureoftheday #instapic #youtube #comingsoon #staytuned.”

As expected, fans of both the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress and Zakir Khan couldn’t keep calm. Many took to the comments section and shared how they can’t keep calm.

Check out the post below:

We recently cannot wait for this collab between Munmun Dutta and Zakir Khan. How about y’all? We’re just wondering what exactly is it going to be! But let’s wait until an official announcement arrives.

