Bigg Boss 14 is in its finale week, and the pressure on the contestants and excitement amongst the fans is increasing day by day. Everyone is waiting for the moment when the winner of this season will be announced. Well, till now several people have made many guesses, but we have breaking news for you. After Eijaz Khan became the first confirmed finalist, we have the name of the second finalist too.

If you are guessing that it is Rubina Dilaik, then let us tell you that unfortunately, that is not happening. Yes! You heard that right, Rubina is not amongst the top two confirmed Finalist. Want to know who it is? Then continue reading further.

If reports are to be believed, then the second confirmed Finalist of Bigg Boss 14, after Eijaz Khan is going to be Rubina Dilaik’s husband, Abhinav Shukla. Yes, we know that you are quite shocked to hear this. But, it looks like his game won the hearts of all the fans.

According to the Twitter handle, The Real Khabri, Abhinav Shukla becomes the second confirmed Finalist. They tweeted, “Exclusive and confirmed Abhinav Shukla is the 2nd finalist along with Eijaz Khan.” They also revealed who will get eliminated at what stage. So as per the tweet, after Kavita Kaushik, it is going to be Jasmin Bhasin, then Rubina Dilaik, then Rahul Vaidya and lastly Nikki Tamboli. Check out the tweet below:

EXCLUSIVE AND Confirmed#AbhinavShukla is the 2nd Finalist

along with #EijazKhan Round 1 Kavita out

Round 2 Rubina out

Round 3 Rahul out

Round 4 Jasmin out

Round 5 Nikki out ( — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 2, 2020

Well, this is going to be a tough competition. And if Eijaz and Abhinav are really the two confirmed finalists, then it is going to be the second consecutive season where a male contest will lift the trophy.

We told you yesterday that the LGBTQ community performed a big pooja for Rubina Dilaik to win Bigg Boss 14, but it looks like their blessings did not work. But, if Abhinav Shukla wins the show then the trophy anyway will be coming in Rubina’s house, isn’t it?

Who amongst Eijaz and Abhinav do you think deserves to win?

