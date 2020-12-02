It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Rubina Dilaik is one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss 14 house. The way she took a stand for herself and hubby Abhinav Shukla since the beginning won everyone’s hearts. All her fans want the actress to bring the trophy home, but to our surprise, the LGBTQ community held a special pooja for this.

We all know that Rubina has always been supportive of the LGBT community. The actress, on several occasions, has taken a firm stand for them. Now as per a post on a social media account named, Mrkhabri, it is revealed of the LGBT community performing pooja for the actress, showering her with blessings. Rubina who played a transgender in her TV soap, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki had garnered a lot of praises for her and respect for the LGBTQ community.

As per yet another tweet, this puja was performed in Uttar Pradesh in order to see Rubina Dilaik emerge as a winner of Bigg Boss 14. In this Salman Khan hosted TV reality show, the actress has been praised by many for standing up for herself as well as being honest and playing it fair when it comes to the task assigned by Bigg Boss. Just to remind you, she had made housemate Shehzad Deol render an apology for using the word, chakka during a verbal spat. Check out the posts confirming this news below:

According to one Media Portal, LGBTQ community from Uttar Pradesh has planned to perform “POOJA” for #RubinaDilaik‘s Victory in @BiggBoss @RubiDilaik has always been in support of LGBTQ Community n now this is the token of Love for #OurPrideRubina From their side.@ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/vdfJyk2XZK — RUBINA DILAIK OFFICIAL FC💎 (@RubinaDilaik_) December 1, 2020

As per reports in IANS back in 2019, when Rubina Dilaik was signed for the show, Shakti, she had said, “After the leap, when the creative team discussed Soumya’s future with me, I found the plot to be unconventional, intriguing and extremely challenging. I was very confident about their move of introducing a transgender character in a mainstream show.”

Well, getting so much love from everyone and especially the LGBTQ community must definitely be overwhelming for her. We are sure that when she steps out of the house, she will love to see all this love.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode on Bigg Boss 14, we shall witness a huge fight between Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik.

Do you think Rubina will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 14?

