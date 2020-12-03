Bigg Boss 14 is witnessing whole new twists and turns with its ‘ab scene paltega’ theme. We have seen wild card contestants like Kavita Kaushik enter the house again post-eviction and contestants like Naina Singh and Shehzad Deol call their journey ‘unfair.’ Former contestant Diandra Soares has now ended up calling this season fake and biased. She even claims Roadies is now better. Read on for all the scoop.

Unlike the majority of the Bigg Boss seasons, BB14 is witnessing abrupt evictions. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, it was announced by Salman Khan that the finale has been preponed this season. Ever since, Kavita Kaushik, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin are already out of the house. The highlight remains that none of these decisions has been made via viewers’ votes.

Now, Diandra Soares has reacted to it all claiming that Bigg Boss 14 makers are indulging in favouritism. It all began when a fan commented on how as many as 5 contestants have been evicted ‘not by votes, but by other methods’ this season.

To this, Diandra Soares wrote, “The season isn’t low trp bcoz of bad contestants, it’s a failure bcoz of the makers rubbish concepts, unfair evictions & blatant favouritism. And below the belt & unfair tasks added to it now. Nothing real anymore. Audience has understood now, hence boycotting it!!! #beinghonest”

The season isn’t low trp bcoz of bad contestants, it’s a failure bcoz of the makers rubbish concepts, unfair evictions & blatant favouritism. And below the belt & unfair tasks added to it now. Nothing real anymore. Audience has understood now, hence boycotting it!!! #beinghonest — Diandra Soares (@diandrasoares13) December 1, 2020

To this, a user wrote that Bigg Boss 14 is now like Roadies. “That’s wayyyy better now. And has much higher trp also,” she replied taking a subtle dig.

Bigg boss is now look like Roadies. — Nusrat Nishi (@NusratN02059520) December 2, 2020

Diandra Soares also claimed that the Bigg Boss 14 makers due to the overall manipulation are making fools out of some contestants as well as the audiences. “Omg I skipped all these past years Too. And am cursing myself for watching this year. Self-quarantine boredom I think. Ugh. Might honestly stop tho. Its annoying me the blatant favouritism& overall manipulation, and making fools out of contestants n audience too,” wrote Diandra.

So true! Loosing interest only in watching it. They should just end it this week. I skipped 4 years and thought why not this year let’s see what’s happening, so much has changed from the raw, reality of the show. — Talitha F. (@taltul04) December 1, 2020

The Bigg Boss 8 contestant also called the recent activity of revealing secrets, “terribly awful, absolutely heartbreaking, and despicable.”

