Hotelier Sumit Maheshwari, who claims to be Pavitra Punia’s husband, had accused her of cheating on him four times while they were married. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant, who was evicted last week, has reacted to the accusations. Read on to know what she said.

Advertisement

Pavitra was evicted last week from Bigg Boss house after receiving the least number of votes. She had competed well during her stint in the house. However, after the seventh week of her stay in the BB house, her health began to deteriorate. She also admitted that she was energetic after the seventh week as she was earlier in the controversial house.

Advertisement

Talking about her journey in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Pavitra Punia, during a conversation with DNA, said, “My journey inside the house was a very beautiful and disgusting journey. Those disgusting fights used to ruin the beautiful moments that I have shared with the housemates. So, I’ll just sum my journey inside the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house in these two words.”

When Pavitra was asked what happened in the last few weeks of her stint in the Bigg Boss house, she said, “I did not lose interest in the game but I was losing my health. I was not well. I was not as energetic as I was initially in the first 7 weeks. The 8th week was down for me as my health wasn’t supporting me.”

Recently, Pavitra Punia took to Instagram and shared a video, wherein Eijaz Khan revealing how he got, s*xualy abused as a kid. Talking about the same, she said to the publication that she hates him for not sharing it with her and this kind of hate only comes when one has a strong feeling towards the other. The actress also confessed that she cried a lot after listening to his confession and recalled how he would ask her not to touch him during arguments.

Further, she also revealed that she feels blessed she is one of the few people he trusts and recalled how he would hug her and give her pecks on her cheeks. Initially, she thought that the touch issue for Eijaz was only for the show and upon hearing the real reason, she was devastated.

Lastly, Pavitra Punia also addressed Sumit Maheshwari’s claims and said, “For now, I have no comments on this topic but I will speak on it very soon. As of now, I am in the memories of Eijaz. I am just seeing the live and uncut videos and watching how much he is missing me. I am enjoying that part and I don’t want to make my memory clumsy because of these stupid topics.”

Must Read: Actor Shiv Kumar Verma On Ventilator, CINTAA Asks Help From Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar & Amitabh Bachchan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube