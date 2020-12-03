2020 has been a bad year for the film and television fraternity. We have lost many precious gems this year due to several reasons. Recently, CINTAA has shocked everyone with its tweet. Veteran actor Shiv Kumar Verma, who has been seen in many TV shows and films has been put on a ventilator and is in urgent need of funds for treatment. This is why CINTAA has urged Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan to help him.

Through CINTAA’s tweet, we get to know that Shiv Kumar Verma has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Thankfully the actor has tested negative for coronavirus but his stage is critical. The actor was expected to undergo another swab text.

CINTAA tweeted, “AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @amitbehl @akshaykumar @TeamAkshay @iamvidyabalan.”

AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @actormanojjoshi @amitbehl @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/4MYcEtmBIN — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020

CINTAA’s Amit Behl told Hindustan Times that they got to know about Shiv Kumar Verma on Wednesday and they immediately transferred Rs 50000 for his help. Amit also said that the actor has been an active member of the association and his daughter approached them for help. The actor was admitted to the hospital on 30th November. The total cost of the treatment is said to be around 3-4 lakhs.

Koimoi prays for a speedy recovery of Shiv Kumar Verma. We hope he gets help from the celebrities tagged by CINTAA. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

