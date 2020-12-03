Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are one of the favourite couples of television town. Recently, they got married in a private ceremony and Shaheer’s on-screen mother from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise bhi, Supriya Pligoankar, posted some pictures and videos from their court marriage on her social media.

Advertisement

However, the actress later deleted them but it was too late as the pictures and videos already surfaced on the Internet and fans are now gushing over them. Continue reading the article to know more.

Advertisement

In the caption of her post, Supriya had written, “Happiness is to share!! Simple as that. Was overwhelmed that day with joy… so simple sharing it. May the universe shower all their blessings on them.” Have a look at the pictures and videos here.

As reported by Bombay times, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor had a court marriage due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The couple is planning to have a traditional wedding in June 2021. Apart from court marriage, the couple also had a small ceremony at Shaheer’s home in Jammu and another one at Ruchikaa’s place in Mumbai.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Shaheer Sheikh said, “Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor also confessed that she fell for Shaheer’s simplicity and humility. She said, “It is Shaheer’s simplicity and humility that drew me towards him. It’s rare to find someone who keeps it real and believes in the goodness of people. We come from different backgrounds, but instead of focusing on our differences, we chose to celebrate them. We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other.”

We wish Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor a happy married life. For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta & Zakir Khan – A Collab We Didn’t See Coming But Can’t Wait For!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube