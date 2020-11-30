Shaheer Sheikh has broken many hearts as the handsome hunk has tied the knot with the creative producer of Balaji Motion Pictures Ruchikaa Kapoor in a private ceremony. The couple had dated each other for some years before finally tying the knot.

Shaheer wore a gorgeous white Kurta and pyjama for his wedding day while Ruchikaa looked stunning in a beautiful blue dress. Smile refused to leave their faces even for a minute second.

Previously, it was reported that Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor were planning a traditional wedding in the month of June. However, due to their COVID-19 situation ruined their wedding plans. In a recent interview, Shaheer Sheikh told Pinkvilla, “We all know nothing is for sure but during the lockdown, we realised we can’t keep planning for the future as it’s very uncertain. That’s when we took the decision.”

Shaheer added, “I have always lived away from home and work has kept me busy all throughout. Now I am looking forward to creating a home and making the most of it. So yes, really excited.”

After a court marriage in Mumbai, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor went to Jammu for a private wedding ceremony in the presence of the family members. The Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor is very close to his family. On the work front, the actor will soon begin shooting for his digital debut in which he will be seen in a new avatar.

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of Ruchikaa Kapoor and hinted that he will soon be going to share details of how love blossomed between them. He captioned it as, ‘How it all began. #ComingSoon.’

How excited are you for Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s new journey? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and shows.

