The Bigg Boss 14 house is making headline time and again owing to its controversial nature, tasks taking place and much more. While today’s episode will see the contestants share a secret with the world, Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Dalljiet Kaur, is not being secretive about who she sees as the winner of this season.

During a recent conversation, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? actress opened about rooting for Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s relationship. She even called Kavita Kaushik a hypocrite, read on to know why.

As reported by Spotboye, during a recent interview, Dalljiet Kaur said Rahul Vaidya has won her heart. She even added that she sees him as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Speaking about Rahul expression his love for Disha Parmar while in the house, Kaur said she is very happy. The actress noted, “Usne joh propose kiya, ladke ne dil jeet liya mera (The way he proposed has won mu heart). I was like “Yeh hoti hai na baat.” The way he proposed in from of everybody, I loved it.”

Dalljiet Kaur continued saying that she sees him lifting the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. She said, “I feel Rahul. As I said, he has won my heart. Whether he wins the show or not, he has won it according to me.” She added, “Rahul will take the trophy and his girlfriend (Disha Parmar) will be by his side. And I think she will reply (to his proposal) at the same time.”

Talking about the romance between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, Kaur said, “Honestly, I never brought it. I’m sorry Eijaz, I’m sure I’ll meet you someday and give you a hug, but I don’t believe in that concept.” She continued, “In the Bigg Boss house, given that I have stayed there myself, there always is stress. Cause every day there is tasks, nominations, talking behind each other’s back – you can’t deal with it every day. What the house face and deal with are abnormal. In those abnormal conditions even if someone puts their hand on your shoulders and says “Everything will be all right,” that can also lead to love. But is it real or not – you will only come to know once they are out of the house.”

Further talking about Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia relationship, Dalljiet Kaur added, “I felt Eijaz and Pavitra’s (relationship) started very early. I didn’t believe that. But I hope ho jaye (it works) – they look very nice together. A matured couple together is really very nice.”

Talking about Kavita Kaushik in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Dalljiet Kaur said, “I think the main thing is that Kavita is she is disciplined and also strong when it comes to disciplining others, but when it comes on her somewhere or the other she becomes a hypocrite. She ends up running away from what she had said when she was the captain.”

Do you agree with Dalljiet Kaur?

