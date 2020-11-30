Sidharth Shukla became everyone’s favourite after winning Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media with 3.2 million followers on Instagram and about a million followers on Twitter. Recently, he has created a record on Twitter.

Sidharth’s posts have gotten maximum engagement in October-November from the television fraternity. Speaking about Bollywood, Koimoi has already told you that Sonu Sood is the one whose posts have gotten maximum engagement.

Sonu Sood became a national hero when he helped migrant workers getting back to their respective homes admit the crisis of coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about South, Mahesh Babu has set the record of maximum fan engagement on Twitter. Sidharth Shukla has always been active on the microblogging site. Fans love his posts which includes natural wit and sarcasm.

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla was last seen opposite Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill in a music video titled Shona Shona. The video is loved by the fans and has recently crossed 30 million views on YouTube. It was only yesterday when singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar made an appearance to Bigg Boss 14 to promote the song.

Sidharth Shukla has been very clear from the start that he doesn’t take social media very seriously. Meanwhile, In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Sidharth Shukla said, “Honestly there have been a lot of projects including many music videos coming my way in this year. But what excites me is something different. While I have already done a romantic and heart-breaking soulful number, this one is peppy and hence in a completely different zone and genre altogether. I am being selective about the projects I do because I don’t want to repeat myself or be doing the same thing over and over again. There has to be something new, a challenge, something one hasn’t tried before.”

