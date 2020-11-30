One of the most talked-about lovebirds Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor tied the knot in a secret court marriage a few days ago. The news of their marriage was kept under wraps for some days. However, when the Mahabharat actor confirmed his marriage, fans have gone bonkers over the two. Some even called it the ‘biggest marriage’ in the Television industry in 2020.

Fans of the couple can’t get enough of their marriage photos and they seem to be curious to know about their relationship and how everything began. Shaheer and Ruchikaa’s fans are inquisitive to know everything about them. While not many details are known about their relationship, the couple reportedly had met on the sets of Judgementall Hai Kya and they were in a steady relationship for over a year, before exchanging wedding vows.

Now it seems fans will get to know all details about Shaheer and Ruchikaa’s relationship, as the actor is all set to spill the beans about his love story. The actor took to Instagram and dropped some major hints about the same recently. Sharing a beautiful picture of Ruchikaa Kapoor and hinted that he will soon be going to share details of how love blossomed between them. He captioned it as, ‘How it all began. #ComingSoon.’

Take a look at the picture below:

Previously, it was reported that Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor were planning a traditional wedding in the month of June. However, due to their COVID-19 situation ruined their wedding plans.

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh had earlier spoke about his relationship with his then-girlfriend Ruchikaa during a chat with DNA. He said, “Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.”

Just a few days ago, the Mahabharat actor shared a picture holding Ruchikaa’s hands with the diamond ring on her ring finger and announced that they got engaged. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life..#ikigai”.

