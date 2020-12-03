Lately, there’s a lot going on inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Recently, Aly Goni got evicted from the house and Jasmin Bhasin cried her heart out to it. Last night, Rubina Dilaik got into a heated argument with Kavita Kaushik and what happened next wasn’t expected.

Bigg Boss’ house is always about nasty arguments, fights and getting personal with each other and washing their dirty laundry in public.

In fact, this has happened for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that a contestant was seen walking out of the house. Usually, these kinds of footage aren’t aired, but Bigg Boss 14 is keeping everything transparent with their fans. After Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik went personal with Rubina Dilaik and started bringing in her husband Abhinav Shukla in the conversation.

The F.I.R. actress said, “Do you know the truth about your husband?” Now this obviously didn’t go well with Rubina and she dared Kavita to reveal the truth on national television; to which Kaushik replied, “Meet outside the house”.

The argument got so heated and nasty that the F.I.R. actress left the house and now netizens are reacting to the same. A user tweeted, “bhai jo karna hai karo. Bas handover that damn trophy to rubina dilaik. It’s kinda binge worthy show pf rubina dilaik only.I’m loving her more now. Salute to her fighting spirit. Bhagodi kavita. No one can be her equal now”.

Another user tweeted, “#RubinaDilaik Sherni hai. Sab ki baja daali Rubina ne..Rubina winning hearts everywhere”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Who do you support – Rubina Dilaik or Kavita Kaushik? Tell us in the comments below.

