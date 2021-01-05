After waiting for months, finally, fans would get to see their favourite character of Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Yes, the replacement for Saumya Tandon has been found. It’s none other than actress Nehha Pendse.

It was back in August 2020 when Saumya took an exit and shocked her fans. She took the decision in order to focus on her personal and professional growth. Soon after her exit, Nehha was said to be a frontrunner in bagging the role but the actress had refuted the reports of joining the show.

Interestingly, as per Times Of India, the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain contacted Nehha Pendse yet again, and this time she has given a nod. The Bigg Boss 12 contestant will start the shooting for the show very soon. It will be interesting to see how the audience reacts to a new Anita Mishra on the screen.

For the unversed, Nehha Pendse was also part of May I Come In Madam? which was directed by Shashank Bali. Most of our readers would be unaware that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain too is helmed by Shashank Bali. Thus, it’s a second collaboration between Nehha and Bali.

Meanwhile, earlier we have asked Anup Upadhyay aka David Mishra about Nehha’s entry in the show. He had said, “I have no idea whether Nehha Pendse is entering the show or not. I have not heard anything about it. I have worked with Nehha earlier in a show called ‘May I come in Madam’. It was a good experience. She is a good and known artist.”

“We are shooting with all precautions. We use sanitisers and masks. Whenever we have scenes to shoot, that’s the only time we take off our masks. Otherwise, it stays on our face on the sets. They have taken care of everything as it is a matter of everyone’s health. Every room gets sanitized every day. Our producers have been providing us with anything we need,” he had shared on shooting amidst the pandemic.

