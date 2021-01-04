Speculations were rife that comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second child. While he never came out to confirm the news about the same, now it seems he has hinted about the good news on Twitter. Interestingly, author Chetan Bhagat also commented on it.

The comedian took to Twitter and shared a cryptic message asking his fans the English words for ‘Shubh Samachar’. Soon fans began speculating that this might be the announcement of his second baby. He started to receive several congratulatory messages from all the fans on Twitter.

Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hain? Kripya bataye’n” (How do you say good news in English? Please tell). Author Chetan Bhagat, quoting his tweet, wrote, “Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut!” (How do you say congratulations in Hindi? Many many congratulations to you)! Take a look at the tweet:

Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut! https://t.co/NyroliesGq — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) January 4, 2021

While fans are awaiting his confirmation from Kapil himself, a twitter user wrote, “Subh samachaar ko english mein kahte hai Congratulations for another child”, another user tweeted, “Aur good news ye hai ..ki kapil bhai ke ghar dusra chirag janam le chuka hai”

The rumours of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath expecting their second child began making rounds on social media in November last year. Speculations began after comedian Bharti Singh shared a video from the Karva Chauth celebrations at Kapil’s house. In the video, Ginni was seen flaunting her baby bump which gave rise to speculations of her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Kapil and his wife Ginni are already proud parents to a one-year-old baby girl named Anayra. She celebrated her first birthday on December 10, 2019.

It’s also worth pointing out that Anil Kapoor appeared in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where Kapil and the 64-year-old actor dance together to romantic music. Later, in the episode, Anil asked Kapil why he refused all his offers, to which the latter reasoned that he was working on his show and so he couldn’t accept it.

