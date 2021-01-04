Nishant Singh Malkhani who was seen in Bigg Boss 14 last year has recently met with an accident in Jaisalmer. The 33-year-old actor was in the city for work but extended his stay period to celebrate New Year’s there.

Nishant and his friends safely managed to escape from the car although it got damaged badly. The accident took place on Thursday night at 11:59 PM.

Talking to Times Of India, Nishant Singh Malkhani revealed that he’s fine and said, “There is nothing to worry and I am perfectly alright with no injuries. It’s just that the car got badly damaged and a crane was called to lift it. With God’s grace and my mom’s blessings, I am fine.”

The ex Bigg Boss 14 contestant added, “I was driving and suddenly saw another car coming from the wrong side. The road was quite steep and to save us, I went off the road but in vain. I shifted towards the left but this car rammed into mine. Thankfully, only the car got damaged and all of us were saved without any scratch. Surprisingly, the guy who rammed into our car immediately fled from the spot. Later, we somehow managed to reach our hotel.”

We wish Nishant Singh Malkhani a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the actor was the third person to get evicted from the BB14 house this season based on in-house voting. Post his exit, he shared a video on his Instagram talking about the show and said, “So guys, iss hafte Bigg Boss ke ghar mein jo mere saath hua, mujhe kaha gaya, uske liye mera sirf ek jawaab hai. Chamak sabko nazar aati hai, par andhera koi nahi dekh paata (So, what happened with me in the Bigg Boss house and what I was told, I just have one answer for it. Everyone can see shine but no one can see the darkness).”

