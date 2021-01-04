Indian audience is hooked on Netflix ever since it was launched in the country. The library is filled with Hindi web series for Indian viewers. People have been watching a lot of content and actively participating in reviewing it as well. While there too much to watch on the giant streaming platform, the original Indian web series on Netflix is a must-watch.

Here is the list of the five best web series on Netflix in Hindi. Take a look:

Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Kalki Koechlin starrer thriller is one the best Hindi series on Netflix. If you haven’t watched it yet, then you must. The storyline of the popular series revolves around a terror attack in Mumbai which created by the mastermind, gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. Now the police will have to stop the attack. Currently, two seasons are streaming on Netflix.

She

The crime drama which is created by Imtiaz Ali, stars Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma and Kishore in lead roles. The web series follows the transformational journey of a lower-middle-class, junior police constable, who has worked beyond her composure. Actors have given brilliant performances that are truly mesmerizing to watch.

Delhi Crime

Richie Mehta’s directorial web series is based on the most shocking and heart-wrenching rape incident, the Nirbhaya rape case, in India’s capital city of New Delhi. The series showcases the scenes of the investigation into the case conducted by the Delhi Police. It reveals the bureaucratic pressures, political influences, and lack of resources faced by the Delhi Police during the investigation period.

Taj Mahal 1989

Pushpendra Nath Misra directorial comedy-drama-romance is one the best Hindi web series on Netflix. The series stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Anshul Chauhan, Neeraj Kabi, Sheeba Chaddha in important roles. The series is connectively made up of three interconnected love stories. This impactful story shows you a light in the dark world.

Jamtara

Another popular web series that is inspired by true events. Jamtara showcases a thrilling journey of a group of young men who indulge in a lucrative phishing operation from a small village. It is one of the best Netflix Series in Hindi.

