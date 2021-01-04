Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: As we always said that 2020 was one heck of a year. Who had thought that we would be stuck in our homes for more than 6 months? Well, if not for some amazing series, our lives would have been hell. No kidding! The last year made most of us a binge-watcher and we are sure that there must not be any regrets about it. One of the main reasons behind a series clicking with the audience is the actor. We have seen some brilliant performances from Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992 to Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur 2.

Advertisement

Check out nominees for the Best Actor (Web Series) of 2020 below.

Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992)

Advertisement

Hansal Mehta’s biographical drama, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has turned around Pratik Gandhi’s career. Primarily an actor in Gujarati theatre and cinema, no one quite kept track that Pratik had worked in a couple of Bollywood films such as Mitron and Loveyatri. But, after this series, Pratik has made sure to let the world know about his existence and how!

Divyenndu Sharma (Mirzapur 2)

From playing the dumb Liquid in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to playing the aggressive Munna in Mirzapur 2, Divyenndu Sharma’s transition has been remarkable. The fans appreciated not only the aggression but also his comic timing. We are sure that Mirzapur 2 fans cannot wait to see Munna in season 3.

Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur 2)

He doesn’t belong to any particular box. He doesn’t come with the conventional idea of a hero or a villain, yet he manages to outshine the GenNext brigade and emerge as the unlikely star of the OTT world. He has showcased his brilliance as an actor in projects as diverse as Mirzapur 2, Ludo, Extraction, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. But, his portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiyaa has won all hearts and remains with everyone even now.

Abhishek Bachchan (Breathe: Into The Shadows)

Junior Bachchan, yet again managed to bowl over the viewers with his stellar performance in Breathe: Into The Shadows. His portrayal as Dr Avinash Sabharwal has many shades and one cannot deny the fact that Abhishek Bachchan has managed to make it so believable that when we talk about Breathe: Into The Shadows, it is only AB who comes to our mind.

Jaideep Ahalawat (Paatal Lok)

As Hathiram Chaudhary, Jaideep Ahlawat gave one of the finest performances of this year. In an industry where macho cops are a dime a dozen, Ahlawat’s portrayal of a flawed but honest cop was unexpectedly delightful.

Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)

The angry, young man, of the millennial generation, Jitendra Kumar was in fine form as Abhishek Tripathi aka sachiv ji in Panchayat. In his role, the audience found a representation of the average, working professional who is forever chasing a brighter future. We think no one could have played the role better than him.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Undekhi)

Months after Criminal Justice was launched, Dibyendu Bhattacharya has received so many hate messages from people who are convinced that he is as dastardly as his screen character. It was not easy to forget that brilliant performance, but his portrayal of a police officer in Undekhi was even more convincing. It was so good that now people can only see him as a police officer from Bengal. Bhattacharya’s Barun Ghosh is the show’s conscience and hero.

Polls Vote For The Best Actor (Web Series) 2020: Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992)

Divyenndu Sharma (Mirzapur 2)

Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur 2)

Abhishek Bachchan (Breathe: Into The Shadows)

Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)

Jitendra Kumar (Panchaayat)

Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Undekhi) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji) To Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo) – Vote For The Best Villain

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube