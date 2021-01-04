Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Bringing one another interesting category today is the Best Child Actor. Inayat Verma from Ludo to Riva Arora from Kaali Khuhi and Aakshath Das (Serious Men) – these little artists have made sure to make an impact. They might be co-starring with some big actors, but they made sure to not get overshadowed by anyone! These stars did shine in their unique ways.

Check out the nominees for the Best Child Actor of 2020 below:

Inayat Verma (Ludo)

The level of maturity with which Inayat Verma performs her sequences – it’s too good to be true for an actor of her age. From the sequences where she instructed Abhishek Bachchan to make a blackmail call to her emotional scenes in Ludo, she’s truly a god’s child!

Aakshath Das (Serious Men)

It’s safe to say if Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as the shoulder of Serious Men, Aakshath Das ensured that he shoulders it. Another masterpiece performance by a 9-year-old that will leave you in tears, as well as a smile when necessary!

Riva Arora (Kaali Khuhi)

With projects like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Gunjan Saxena, fans would know the worth of Riva Arora. She added another feather to her cap with Kaali Khuhi as she explored various moods of acting. Just btw, she nailed almost all of them!

Aryan Prajapati (Lootcase)

Aryan Prajapati was a treat to watch in Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal’s multi-starrer comedy. The little munchkin may not have been given a lot of screen space but he made sure to shine in that limited sequences. He’ll leave you in splits with his one-liners and his charming portrayal.

