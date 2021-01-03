Produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, this Amazon Prime Video crime thriller, Paatal Lok starred an ensemble cast that left a lasting impression on all. Released in May 2020, this Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh and Abhishek Banerjee starrer, is one of the most-watched web shows across the globe.

Advertisement

In fact, this crime show made it to the list of many must-watch shows before 2020 ends. In case you didn’t watch it you can do so now and see why there is such a hype surrounding it. The show has 8 nominations at the first Filmfare OTT Awards and took home 5 awards for it.

Advertisement

So scroll down and read some unknown facts about Paatal Lok we guess you didn’t know!

Abhishek Banerjee Is The Casting Director

Abhishek Banerjee, who played comic roles in films like Stree and Dream Girl, essayed the part of the notorious hitman Vishal’ Hathoda’ Tyagi in Paatal Lok. What more interesting – than may be playing a role that he has never done before – is that he was show’s casting director too.

Another interesting fact about this is that he wanted to play the role of Imran Ansari (essayed by Ishwak Singh).

A Real Transgender played Mary Lyngdoh

Who better to play a transgender person onscreen that a transgender? Well, the makers of this Amazon Prime show agreed to it and went all the way to Manipur to cast the role. Mairembam Ronaldo Singh who eventually played the part is a makeup artist from the Assam city who has nothing to do with the acting.

Renu’s Slapped Hathi Ram Chaudhary For Real

Acting can sometimes be fake, but when actors go the extra mile, they make it realistic. And that exactly what Gul Panag did in Paatal Lok. In the show, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathiram Chaudhary slaps Panag’s Renu and a few scenes later we see the action reciprocated. Interestingly, Jaideep got a very real and painful slap, and his reaction was 100% genuine.

Jagjeet Sandhu Aka Tope Singh Is A Non-Smoker In Real Life

Characters undergo significant transformation in order to ace their onscreen parts, and Jagjeet Sandhu is no exception. While his character in the show, Tope Singh, is a chronic smoker, it is far from real in reality. Jagjeet revealed he does not smoke AT ALL in real life and acing the part was very challenging to shoot, and he felt very uncomfortable.

From Jamuna Paar To Paatal Lok – The Show Has A Name Change

It’s not uncommon for makers to change the name of a show or film before from the time it goes on floors till it hits the screens (or OTT platforms). The same is true for this show. This multi starrer crime thriller was initially titled Jamuna Paar, but the makers had a change of heart later. Well, Paatal Lok has a better ring we agree.

Did you know these facts about Paatal Lok? We bet some surprised you as well.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Goes Gaga Over Rohanpreet Singh’s New Year Looks, Says, “You Look Great”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube