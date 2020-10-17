Amidst the Sushant Singh Rajput saga and all other cases that continue to grab headlines, estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now back again. Reportedly, she has now recorded a statement against the actor and his family with the police.

Aaliya, who now goes by her maiden name Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey, has appeared before a magistrate and reiterated her allegations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family members and her statement has been recorded under section 164 of the CrPC.

According to news agency PTI, Aaliya appeared before POCSO (Protection of Children from S*xual Offences) court and accused her ex-husband’s brother Saifuddin Siddiqui of molesting a family member in the year 2012. The report added that Saifuddin has levelled counter-allegations against Aaliya stating that she is trying to extort money from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and is also using blackmailing as a means.

Previously, Aaliya has also filed a complaint against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s other brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui accusing him of rape and cheating. To which Shamas had approached the Bombay High Court in this matter as the allegations of rape and cheating are false. He had also tweeted about this matter and stated his side of the story.

Earlier, during an interview with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin’s wife had alleged that her husband used to have women over when she was expecting their first child. She also revealed that most of the information about the actor’s alleged infidelity came from his brother, Shamas.

“I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well. When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m mad and I’m the first lady who’s come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills,” Aaliya said to the publication.

She further said, “Shamas gave the phone bills to me. He used to talk to girls for three-four years. I have stayed with him for six years and he didn’t have the emotion even when I was going through my first delivery. These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. After delivery when I came home, I’m told that there are girls who have stayed at my place when I wasn’t there. I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother. He used to share all his private details. He used to tell me, ‘chhat pe dekh ke aao tum (check the roof)’. I couldn’t tell Nawaz that Shamas told me all this. But we would keep fighting.”

