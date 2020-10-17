Did Alia Bhatt Take A Dig At Trolls Over Sushant Singh Rajput Row?

Actress Alia Bhatt, who was massively trolled after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took put a moment of Friday to look back at the time when people were kind.

In a new Instagram post, Alia shared an image wearing a facemask and commented on things that have transpired over the last few months.

“Throwback to when masks were skincare and people were kind,” Alia Bhatt wrote.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a face mask and lying on a sheet laid out on the grass.

Her admirers showered love, with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor writing: “Fabbbb”.

Ishaan Khatter dropped a laughing face emoji.

On the work front, Alia has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in Mumbai. After wrapping up the film, she will move on to “RRR”, her project down South with “Bahubali” maker SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn. She is expected to join the unit in November.

