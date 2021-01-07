Every person dreams of having his/her own house. Well, this new year has proved to be a lucky one for television star Krystle D’souza. The actress has finally stepped into her new house and is quite excited about this new purchase.

Krystle’s new house is in Andheri West are, and we know you want to know it all about her latest buy. Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to an interview in Times Of India, Krystle D’souza spoke about her new house and said, “I feel, I have worked very hard at a younger age, so, now I can enjoy the benefits of that and continue to work harder. I feel proud of myself when I see the pride in my parent’s eyes.”

Krystle D’souza revealed that she is currently looking for professionals who can help her out with designing her new home. So, if you are into this profession, then this is a calling for you…hahaha!

Talking about when she started planning for this house, she said, “I honestly never thought about it since my parents own a few houses in Mumbai. But this pandemic gave me time to actually do some R&D and figure out a nice place for myself. I only bought it because I loved this property and the amenities. And because it’s on a very high floor, so my view is beautiful.”

Krystle D’souza further revealed, “I believe everything falls in place at the right time. In fact, due to the pandemic, I got enough time to research houses and locked it down in this lockdown itself. It all happened very quickly. My heart was set on this house, and I knew that this is the one.”

Well, who did not face financial crisis during the lockdown? But, Krystle took is sportingly and said, “We all faced our bit of struggle be it financially, mentally or emotionally. By the grace of God, I had saved up from all these years of working and continue to save more and splurge less.”

