Actress Avika Gor, who rose to fame as child Anandi in Colors’ Balika Vadhu, has taken to social media and shared that she is in a relationship. The Sasural Simar Ka actress shared that she has found the love of her life in Roadies fame Milind Chandwani. She shared the happy news along with a beautiful love-filled note.

Advertisement

The actress took to social media and declared her love for Milind Chandwani. She shared a collage of lovey-dovey pictures on her Instagram account. Scroll down to read her post and view the images.

Advertisement

Avika Gor wrote, “a vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava😂) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever..”

Adding that everyone should have such a person in their life, Avika Gor wrote, “We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it’s impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today..”

Adding that this is going to be the ‘be most important chapter’ of her life, the actress mentioned that she isn’t getting married anytime soon. She continued writing in her Instagram post, “Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life… Haha… Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon… Lekin log kya kahenge waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. I feel so blessed and I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile..” (Thoughts such as ‘What will people say?’ aren’t there any more. That why now I am freely sharing the news with all)

Avika Gor continued, “Ufff … challo itne paise mein itna hi milega🤓 isse zayada tareef karungi toh Mr. Chandwani chand tak udega.. 🤪 Well, I’m aware yeh kaafi ganda joke tha, but pura credit goes to his sense of humour! Like they say “sangat ka asar”😜“(That’s all for now, cause if I write more, Mr. Chandwani will reach the moon. I’m aware that it’s a bad joke but credit goes entirely to him. Like they say – company influences.)

Avika Gor concluded her post writing, “Challo jao sab khush raho ab 🥰 I love you from the bottom of my heart❤️Thanks for completing me. 😊 @milindchandwani”

Milind Chandwani replied to her post writing, “Kaafi hi Sundar likha hai tumne. 😱 I’m really excited to be sharing this journey with you, my love! 😊❤️ Also, you’re lucky to get some of my sense of humor. 😎 Jalo mat, baraabari karo! 😂” (You have written very beautifully. Don’t be jealous, correct it.)

Aren’t they just adorable? Congratulations Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani

Must Read: Aashram & War Actress Anupria Goenka Reveals A Spiritual Guru Took Her Advantage When She Was 18

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube