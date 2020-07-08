Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi Fame Maninee De On Separation With Mihir Mishra After 16 Years Of Marriage: “I Hope Our Friendship Survive This Ordeal”

TV buffs literally went to a state of shock after learning reports about popular telly actress Maninee De’s separation with husband Mihir Mishra. The duo made one adorable pair from the television industry and had a huge fan following for their work.

Maninee De and Mihir Mishra were married for 16 years. It was with popular TV serial Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi, the actress went on to achieve fame and became a household name.

It was Maninee De herself in an interview to a leading tabloid who revealed that she and Mihir Mishra has been living separately from the past six months.

In an interview with Bombay Times, speaking about her marriage Maninee De said, “Marriage, like any other relationship, has its highs and lows. Yes, it’s true that Mihir and I have been living separately for six months. The reasons for our separation are too personal to be divulged. Also, I respect the sacredness and sanctity of our relationship. We gave it our best, but the outcome isn’t in our hands.”

The actress also stated that right after her marriage with Mihir there were people who felt that their relationship won’t even last 3 weeks. But the duo with their care, love, and compassion for each other had their marriage held solid strong for 16 years.

The actress said, “Many people had given our marriage just three weeks, but it lasted 16 years. It means that we had a lot of love, care and compassion for each other. However, relationships and people evolve with time. In our case, we evolved at different paces and our paths diverged. I have an aesthetic way of looking at life. Maybe, we had a karmic debt and it lived out its course.

“It’s even more sad, because a lot of people felt that ours was a fairy-tale romance. What was most beautiful about our bond was that we were friends first and then partners. I hope that our friendship survives this ordeal. Having said that, happiness is essential for every human being and it shouldn’t be compromised on, at any cost.” added Maninee De.

For those unversed, Maninee De also has acted in popular Bollywood films like Krrish, Fashion, Student Of The Year among others.

