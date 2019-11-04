BREAKING! Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi Actress Mona Singh All Set To Get Married By The End Of This Year

Mona Singh is one of the most renowned faces of Indian television. She was last seen in AltBalaji’s Mission Over Mars as of the leads in the series. Mona’s acting is critically acclaimed and her talent needs no introduction in the industry. Now going by the recent reports, Mona is getting hitched by the end of this year.

Yes, you read it right. She is currently dating a South Indian guy. A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that she’s planning to get married by the end of this year. She’s been dating this guy for almost a year now and plans to get settled in the near future.

When they tried contacting her about the news, she politely refused by saying, “I have nothing to share right now.” Wedding bells soon?

Mona has dated Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal for a brief period of time and parted ways secretly.

In a recent interview, she spoke about the changing trend of web and said, “It has never happened that I pick up so many projects in a year. I run away after one project ends and most often I end up doing only one every year. I like to chill out for the rest of the year.”

She further added, “I think every actor should keep reinventing themselves. It is very important to do different work. I love taking risks and I hate being in a comfort zone. If it works great, if not, it will teach you something.”

