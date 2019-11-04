Priyanka Chopra Jonas Trolled For Her Picture Wearing A Mask In Delhi

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the country as she begins her next The White Tigers opposite Rajkummar Rao in Delhi. The actress on her Instagram account posted a picture of her wearing a mask considering the current situation in the capital. Turned out the picture made way for the troll brigade and below is all you need to know about the same.

The actress while uploading the picture wrote, “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe.”

Meanwhile, this quickly escalated and the actress fell into the lap of the trolls which pointed out her habit of smoking and how she has been showing double standards. The comment section is full of people reminding the actress of her asthma and the number of cigarettes she smokes.

It was recently that the pictures of the actress on a mini-vacation with husband Nick Jonas went viral. She was seen smoking in the pictures and that invited a lot of criticism to her referring to her comments on asthma and how bursting crackers in Diwali makes her feel unwell.

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar directed by Shonali Bose. The actress has been now associated with many projects including Maa Anand Sheela biopic but there are no official announcements yet.

