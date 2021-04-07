Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Neha Sharma Wraps Up Shooting Jogira Sara Ra Ra

The shooting of Kushan Nandy’s upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which brings Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma as a fresh pairing in Bollywood, has been wrapped up in a start-to-finish schedule.

Advertisement

India’s newest shooting hot-spot Uttar Pradesh turned the perfect backdrop for the film, which has been shot primarily in Lucknow and one of the world’s oldest city, Banaras.

Advertisement

Barring the songs, the cast and crew of Jogira Sara Ra Ra have completed the principal photography for the film and are euphoric about having completed the shoot within the planned time frame and with due safety precautions.

The unprecedented times threw up various challenges during the shoot, but the team took them all in their stride to ensure optimum use of time and resources. Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a quirky tale of two people… NOT in love! The makers promise a fun vibe with the film which they hope to release theatrically in the second half of 2021.

Director Kushan Nandy says, “We are immensely happy that we have been able to wrap up the shoot as planned, and without any hiccups as such. As the director, I had a huge responsibility to ensure all went well, but it’s not something that could have happened without the co-operation of the cast, crew and my producers. I am confident we’re making something that everyone will enjoy.”

Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui of Touchwood Multimedia Creations, the movie has Kiran Shyam Shroff as its Creative Producer. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Neha Sharma, it is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.

Must Read: Ram Setu Actress Jacqueline Fernandez Test COVID-19 Negative – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube