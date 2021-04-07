Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s love affair is a tale as old as time. And though the two never accepted dating each other publicly, reports of their budding romance was the talk of the town once upon a time. The alleged couple went to Spain to spend time together and their pictures from the same went crazy viral on the internet.

It was back in 2013 when the incident took place and Katrina was reportedly upset over the leaked pictures on social media.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were chilling on a beach in Spain when the two were spotted together. The Bharat actress was spotted wearing a bikini and Ranbir on the other hand wore turquoise coloured three-forth shorts.

Katrina later wrote an open letter to the media that read, “I am writing this to say that I feel most upset, distressed and invaded at my pictures.”

Well, celebrities are also humans at the end of the day. Anyone would be upset if their private pictures would get leaked on social media.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar and the film was supposed to release last year but due to the ongoing global pandemic, the release has been postponed.

Now, with new lockdown rules in Maharashtra, it seems like the film isn’t releasing anytime soon.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, “It was given even last week that Sooryavanshi won’t release as scheduled. The lockdown has further made it clear. It will be in place till April 30, the day Sooryavanshi was supposed to release. And there’s no guarantee that the lockdown won’t be extended, especially if cases haven’t reduced. Meanwhile, the other states might also follow Maharashtra’s example and introduce curbs. Sooryavanshi is a big film and it’ll be suicidal if it releases in such unpredictable circumstances. Hence, it stands postponed.”

