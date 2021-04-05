Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma are one of the most charming and adorable on-screen couples in Bollywood. The two have worked in various Bollywood films together and have won over the audiences every single time with their chemistry. But do y’all know, once Ranbir got really upset on Anushka for slapping him multiple times during a scene in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? Read to know the scoop below.

The songs of the film are still a superhit and we really loved Ranbir and Anushka’s organic chemistry in the same.

In the BTS video, we see Ranbir Kapoor getting upset because Anushka Sharma slapped him multiple times during a scene. ‘Rockstar’ actor then got annoyed because she hit him really hard. Upon seeing Ranbir upset, Anushka approached him and apologized but it was too late to do anything by then.

“There is a limit to it,” Kapoor said. “I told you not to do it, it’s not a joke.” Replying to him, Sharma said, “Did I do it on purpose? Are you really upset?” Ranbir was wiping his face with a tissue and said, “Yeah, of course, you’re hitting hard.”

Talking about the same incident in the BTS video, Ranbir Kapoor said, “She whacked me once, she whacked me twice. Because she is a very organic actor, you know. She is someone who is really in the moment and she wants to give a very true performance. So she whacked me again.”

Explaining the whole situation later in a conversation with DNA, Anushka Sharma revealed, “So you know how scenes are shot, right? You shoot one actor first and then the other. So, they shot Ranbir first and told me to slap him for real. I slapped him. This scene is very long. So it starts and we are sitting in one place talking and then one slap happens. When they were shooting my part after his, they told me, ‘Don’t slap him for real.’ But I got so lost in the scene that I forgot about it — it happens a lot when I’m shooting my scenes.”

Anushka further added, “That’s a good thing but in this case, it didn’t turn out to be such a favourable thing. I forgot he asked me not to slap him and I ended up giving one on his face. As soon as I slapped him, I was like, ‘Oh shit!’ And he was like, ‘Why are you slapping me for real?’ I told him, ‘I already slapped you so many times during the takes, why would I deliberately want to slap you again?’ But I think he was doing some nakhra, pretending to be angry!”

Watch the BTS video here:

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor’s and Anushka Sharma’s on-screen ‘Nok-jhok’? Tell us in the comments below.

