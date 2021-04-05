Filmmaker Mohit Suri on Sunday informed that he is en route Goa for the shoot of his directorial ‘Ek Villain Returns’.

Mohit Suri shared a selfie on Instagram wearing a mask and sunglass.

Mohit wrote: “In #subzero #mortalkombatmovie mode! Enroute #goa for the battle #ekvillainreturns shoot!! #finishhim @uditaagoswami.”

Meanwhile, parts of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ has already been shot in Mumbai. The Mohit Suri directorial stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead.

Recently, veteran actor Jeetendra dropped by at the set of ‘Ek Villain Returns’, to meet the cast and crew of the film. Jeetendra’s wife Shobha Kapoor and daughter Ekta Kapoor are among names credited as the film’s producers.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The first part was also directed by Mohit Suri.

‘Ek Villain Returns’ is slated to release on February 11, 2022. Are you excited for the film? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

