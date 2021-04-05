Abhishek Bachchan has been promoting his upcoming film The Big Bull with full enthusiasm and we can’t wait to see what he has to offer in the film. The film is based on the story of Harshad Mehta and a while ago, we all saw Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 which was based on the same storyline and Pratik Gandhi created a stir with his extraordinary performance.

Now, Junior Bachchan is known for his sassy replies on social media.

A fan on Twitter asked Abhishek Bachchan, “I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again.” Now, replying to the troll, junior Bachchan gave a kick-a** reply and we are rooting for him.

I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again. @juniorbachchan — Digital Rambo 🇮🇳 (@Digitalramboin) April 5, 2021

Abhishek replied, “I’m in it.”

I’m in it. 😉🤣 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 5, 2021

Haha, Abhishek Bachchan is totally nailing the social media game!

The Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati and is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. The film will release on Hotstar on April 8th, 2021.

Harshad Mehta is one of the biggest names in the world of stockbroking and Abhishek Bachchan will play his character. The buzz around the film is so high that it has surpassed Manoj Bajpayee’s crazily anticipated The Family Man 2.

The Big Bull, which is scheduled to release on 8th April on Disney+ Hotstar, has topped the charts of ‘Top 10 OTT Originals In India’ by Ormax. The list includes both released and upcoming web series, films. The ranking is based on the buzz during the period of 26th March to 1st April 2021.

As shared by Ormax, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is at the 1st spot followed by Zakir Khan’s latest web series, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2. 3rd spot is held by the most controversial show of the year, Tandav. Indeed, the web series has been benefitted from all the controversies around it. Surprisingly, The Family Man 2 isn’t in the top 5 as the next two spots are grabbed by Mirzapur 2 and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, respectively.

