The episode of why Shah Rukh Khan replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Rani Mukerji in his film Chalte Chalte is known to almost everyone. It is a big deal for any actor to be replaced in a movie, & that too after such a huge scene was created. Although we have heard this story several times, did you know how the Black actress reacted when asked about replacing the Josh actress?

For the unversed, when Salman was in a relationship with Aishwarya and their relationship had hit the rocks, the Tere Naam actor had created a ruckus on the sets of Chalte Chalte. SRK, who was the producer of the film and the lead actor, had replaced Aish due to this reason. Fortunately for Mukerji, she had the dates available and readily accepted Mr Khan’s offer. Obviously, this did not go down well with Aish.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who used to share a warm equation with Rani Mukerji, felt disappointed by this decision of hers. It was only after that the rumour mills started buzzing that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress had strained her relationship with the Josh actress.

In an old interview, when Rani Mukerji was asked about taking the place of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Chalte Chalte, she had said, “It’s just a coincidence.”

While Rani called the entire casting replacement a coincidence, she refrained from commenting on her friendship with Aishwarya, which was on the verge of being shattered.

Soon after losing Chalte Chalte, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her break up with Salman Khan official and vowed not to work with Salman ever. In an interview with a leading daily, Aishwarya had said, “For my well-being and for the self-respect of my family, I will not work with Mr Salman Khan. The chapter of Salman Khan was a nightmare in my life. I am thankful that it is over now.”

Well, the relationship between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji does not seem to be in cordial terms even today.

