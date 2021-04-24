Varun Dhawan enjoys a massive fan following in the country. Today, the actor is celebrating his 34th birthday, and friends, fans across the globe are sending him good wishes. The Dilwale actor once appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show and spoke about trolling, overacting and his negative comment about a woman which turned into a huge social media controversy later.

Varun never shies away from giving it back to trolls and is really active on all the social media platforms. Once a woman tweeted derogatory comments about Bollywood actresses and the actor couldn’t control it and gave it back to her.

The tweet that turned into a huge controversy later read, “You need to shut up cause you misjudged your brain for your a**. I guess that’s where you think from”. Well, Varun Dhawan immediately apologized to the woman after a troll called out for his abusive and cyber-bullying behaviour.

The user wrote, “you just cyber-bullied an innocent woman for having an opinion of her own. Do you have the b*lls (and the brains) to apologize?” Although, the actor stood by his words and told Arbaaz Khan, “I try to bring myself how I am in real life sometimes onto social media. You got to be yourself. Love it or hate it.”

Replying to him Varun Dhawan wrote, “@Shree_Vani yaaa im sorry but wht she said was very wrong I could have said it in better words I agree with u #varunsays.”

Later, the Dilwale actor in another tweet wrote, “Don’t mean to offend anyone but when people take a pot shot at my profession I react. Peace if you guys think ul are right then u are.”

Watch the full conversation here:

That’s one fun conversation to watch!

What are your thoughts on Varun Dhawan giving back to trolls like a boss? Tell us in the comments below.

