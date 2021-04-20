Actress Kriti Sanon posted an Instagram clip on Tuesday to inform fans that the Arunachal Pradesh schedule of her upcoming supernatural film “Bhediya” had been wrapped up smoothly. She was thankful that Arunachal was a Covid-free state and the authorities were helpful.

In the clip, Kriti and Varun are seen filming themselves as they travel through Arunachal Pradesh.

“#ArunachalTravelSeries #BHEDIYA Episode 4: And… It’s a schedule WRAP! @varundvn. We were blessed to have finished the schedule so smoothly during this terrible pandemic, thanks to Arunachal Pradesh being a Covid free state and the authorities being so helpful!” Kriti Sanon wrote as a caption.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan were shooting in the town of Ziro for the film directed by Amar Kaushik. The two stars reunite in “Bhediya” after their 2015 release, “Dilwale”.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has wrapped up her shoot for the upcoming supernatural film “Bhediya”. The actress announced the shooting update on her Instagram account on Monday.

Kriti Sanon was shooting in the town of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, with co-star Varun Dhawan. She uploaded a couple of pictures with Varun.

“And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we’ve come a long way @varundvn Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack See you guys soon!! And bye bye Ziro,” she wrote.

Varun too posted a message for Kriti Sanon on his Instagram page.

