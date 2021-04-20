Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The two have been married for more than a decade and share a 9-year-old daughter Aaradhya together. Back in 2009, the couple appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show and grabbed headlines for their spontaneous replies to the host.

Oprah asked Aishwarya that why she hasn’t kissed anyone yet on screen and the beauty gave her a savage reply.

Oprah Winfrey asks, “I understand you have never been kissed on camera” to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and after a pause of few seconds, the beauty leans towards her husband Abhishek Bachchan’s side and says, “Go on baby”. The Guru actor then gives his wife a peck on the cheek and everyone including Oprah bursts into laughter.

We are sure, that wasn’t what the host was expecting, haha!

Speaking about the need for on-screen kissing culture in India, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Not a lot of it happens as openly as in the West. It is not a thing about being accepted or not, it is not required. I don’t think the Indian audience feels it is required. To put it this way I think, if we make up a scene, for example, the boy meets a girl, they fall in love, they want to express their love for each other in the west they will kiss and there they are in love. In India, we break into a song. Isn’t that more interesting? You have this intimate moment and then suddenly snap cut, you are in the mountains and you are singing and dancing. It’s a lot more interesting, I’d much rather that.”

Adding to his statement, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “We have a song. Immediately, We’ve so much fun.”

Watch the full conversation here:

What are your thoughts on Oprah Winfrey’s conversation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.

