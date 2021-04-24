Ever since Rakhi Sawant has appeared in Bigg Boss 14, she has become massively popular off late because of her entertaining stint in the show. But there’s one question that all of her fans desperately want to know – does she really have a husband? Well, the reality tv queen is setting the record straight for once and for all.

Rakhi did reveal the name of her husband, Ritesh but hasn’t revealed anything more than that. A lot of her fans think that her marriage is a publicity stunt but the actress in an interview swears on her mother that it is real.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanna, Rakhi Sawant said, “Meri mom se badhkar mere liye koi nahi hai. Main jhooth kabhi nahi bolti (No one is more important to me than my mother. I never lie). I swear on my mom ki mere husband hai, maine shaadi ki hai (that I have a husband and I did get married) but he is not in India, he is out of station.”

Although, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant did admit that she doesn’t know where her marriage stands as of now. Rakhi Sawant said, “Abhi mujhe pata nahi main kaunse stage par hoon, shaadi ke stage par hoon ya nahi hoon. Yeh abhi abhi lockdown chal raha hai toh abhi mujhe nahi pata hai ki main apne husband ke saath rahungi ya nahi, unka divorce hoga ya nahi hoga. Mujhe kuch pata nahi abhi tak kyunki woh Canada mein hai aur abhi visa yahaan pe shuru hua nahi hai (I don’t know what stage we are at, whether we are still married or not. Right now, there is a lockdown, so I don’t know if I will stay with my husband or not, or if his divorce will come through or not. He is in Canada and they are not giving out visas yet).”

Rakhi Sawant also revealed that she has been getting a lot of reality show offers to participate with her husband Ritesh but she isn’t sure of it.

What are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant’s husband’s revelation? Tell us in the comments below.

